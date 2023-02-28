Delayed cane payments by Naraingarh mill irk farmers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 27

Delayed sugarcane payments by the Naraingarh Sugar Mills Limited have left sugarcane farmers in Ambala high and dry. The farmers claimed that the mill had crushed sugarcane worth over Rs 137 crore in the season so far, but the payment of about Rs 100 crore had not been paid to them.

The farmers said due to the delayed payments, they were finding it hard to clear the dues of labourers and meet other expenses.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers, under the banner of the Samyukt Ganna Kisan Committee, staged a dharna and five farm leaders sat on fast outside the Naraingarh sugar mill to press for their demands today.

SKM Inquilab convener Dharam Vir Dhindsa, said, “The government has failed to implement a transparent payment system. While the payments of the farmers who are associated with leaders of the ruling party are cleared in time, other farmers are forced to wait for months to get their payments cleared. The sugar mills should display a payment schedule and clear the dues accordingly.”

“The Naraingarh sugar mill crushed 36.83 lakh quintal sugarcane, worth over Rs 137 crore till February 26. While the sugar mill has made payments of Rs 36.26 crore for this season, payments of over Rs 100 crore are due so far,” he added. Later in the evening, the farmers held a meeting with the administration and lifted the dharna.

Dhindsa said, “Following the meeting with the administration, it has been decided to end the dharna today with an ultimatum till March 9 to accept our demands, else we will hold a meeting on March 10 and decide the future course of action.” The farmers demanded transparency in payments, scheduling of payments and a policy for emergency payment. They will submit a demand charter for the government.

SDM Naraingarh C Jayasharadha, who also holds the charge of the CEO Naraingarh sugar mill, said, “The payments of over Rs 90 crore have been disbursed to the farmers in this season so far, of which Rs 36 crore is for the current season and the remaining for the payments of the previous season. Payments till December 13 have been cleared so far. We have assured the farmers that efforts are being made to clear the dues on time and also that efforts are being made to gradually decrease the arrears every year.”