Delayed due to weather vagaries, wheat harvesting likely to pick up after April 20

A delay in the onset of summer may enhance the wheat yield by over 5 per cent. Photo: Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 7

Persistent low maximum and minimum temperatures over the last month have delayed wheat harvesting by a fortnight. Agricultural experts say the momentum in harvesting is likely to pick up after April 20. According to them, the delay in the onset of summer may enhance the wheat yield by 5 to 10 per cent.

“Usually, wheat starts arriving in grain markets in the first week of April, but this year, due to low temperatures during March, the maturity of wheat crop has been delayed by 10-15 days,” said Virender Singh Lather, former principal scientist at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Delhi.

He said currently, the maximum and minimum temperatures are 3°C to 4°C below normal, further delaying the harvesting process.

The wheat harvesting would commence after Baisakhi and gain momentum after April 20, he added.

Unfavourable weather conditions

Unfavourable weather conditions due to repeated western disturbances in March posed a challenge to the farming community, which has led to a delay in the harvesting of crops. —Gurbachan Singh, Former chairman, Agricultural scientists recruitment board

“Unfavourable weather conditions due to repeated western disturbances in March posed a challenge to the farming community, leading to a delay in harvesting of crops,” said Gurbachan Singh, former chairman of the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board.

However, he expects that the wheat yield will be higher compared to previous seasons due to the continuous favourable temperatures throughout the season. Singh said in some areas, rainfall coupled with high-velocity winds and hailstorm damaged the crop, and it might reduce the yield across the state.

According to data, wheat has been cultivated on 3.80 lakh acres of land in the district and the department has estimated an average yield of 23 quintals per acre. The district administration anticipates the arrival of around 8 lakh metric tonnes (MT) this season, compared to 7.8 lakh MT last season.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal, has issued an advisory for farmers, urging them to remain vigilant.

IIWBR Director Gyanendra Singh has advised farmers of central and peninsular India to ensure that proper moisture content (12 to 3 per cent) is maintained for harvesting and all necessary cleanliness measures are taken for safe storage.

He further advised them to undertake light irrigation as per the crop requirements to maintain proper soil moisture for maturity. “In case the maximum temperature exceeds 37°C, farmers can spray 0.2 per cent muriate of potash (dissolve 400 g in 200 liters of water per acre) or 2 per cent KNO3 (4 kg in 200 liters of water per acre) at the post-anthesis stages of wheat to avoid crop desiccation and mitigate heat stress,” said the director.

In hilly areas, farmers should remain vigilant for yellow rust or brown rust diseases and spray propiconazole 25EC. One ml of chemical should be mixed in one litre of water, and 200 ml of fungicide mixed with 200 liters of water should be sprayed on one acre of wheat crop. He also advised them to undertake light irrigation in late-sown crops.

“Farmers should stop irrigating crops 8-10 days before harvesting,” he added.

