Delayed payments, pest attack on sugarcane worries Naraingarh farmers

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 31

Delayed payments from the Naraingarh sugar mills, coupled with the fear of yield loss due to diseases such as top borer and Pokkah boeng, have left sugarcane farmers of Naraingarh worried.

Farmers rue that they had already been struggling to get payments from the sugar mills for the previous season when the pest attack added to their woes.

“We have to spend extra money on fungicides and pesticides to control the disease, resulting in an increase in the cost of production. We are staring at a yield loss,” farmers said.

Pesticides increasing cost of production I have spent Rs 10,000 per acre on fungicides and pesticides, which resulted in an increase in my cost of production. We fear that these diseases will affect the yield by at least 25 per cent, but the exact situation will be clear by September. —Vinod Rana, President, Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti Situation under control Top borer and pokkah boeng have been reported in sugarcane crop in some areas, but the situation is under control. Recommendations are being given to farmers to control the pest attack. —Harish Kumar, Agriculture Development officer

Vinod Rana, president, Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said: “Top borer is harmful for sugarcane as it damages its growth. I have grown sugarcane in around 45 acre and the pesticide has badly affected the growth of the crop. I have spent Rs 10,000 per acre on multiple sprays of fungicides and pesticides, which resulted in an increase in my cost of production. Different medicines were used to control pokkah boeng and top borer diseases. We fear that these diseases will affect the yield by at

least 25 per cent, but the exact situation will be clear by September.”

“The delay in payments has also been a major concern for Naraingarh farmers. Despite the mill being run by government officials, farmers have been forced to wait endless hours to get their payments cleared. Naraingarh SDM has been given the charge of the CEO of the mill. The government should appoint a permanent CEO and ensure timely operations of the mill,” he added.

Rajiv Sharma, spokesman, BKU (Charuni), who has sown sugarcane in 5 acres, said: “Due to delay in the payment, farmers were already in a fix and then the pest attack on the sugarcane crop further increased the financial burden. The growth of the crop has also been affected by pesticides. Farmers have been using sprays to control the situation, but the yield is likely to remain on the lower side.”

Farm leader Singara Singh said: “A payment of around Rs 59 crore, including post-dated cheques to the tune of Rs 36 crore of the previous season, is still pending. A mahapanchayat is being organised on Thursday outside the sugar mills to discuss the issue of the delayed payments. Members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will also attend the meeting.”

Agriculture Development Officer Harish Kumar said: “Top borer and pokkah boeng have been reported in sugarcane in some areas, but the situation is under control. The major effect has been witnessed in the Co0238 variety. Recommendations are being given to the farmers to control the pest attack.”