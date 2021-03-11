Delayed salaries in Kurukshetra University ‘regular’ feature, employees a harried lot

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 3

The teaching and non-teaching employees of Kurukshetra University (KU) are yet to get their salaries for the month of March, and now the salaries for April are also due.

This has led to a great deal of resentment among the university staff.

Salaries to be disbursed soon Covid affected the financial condition of KU. The university had passed its budget and it is likely to receive grant from govt in a couple of days. Then, the salaries will be credited within a week. Dr Brajesh Sawhney, director, public relations, KU university will have to face protest We all are facing financial issues. Teachers also need to pay EMIs and other bills. We have met the authorities repeatedly, but the only thing we have got is assurance. If the salaries are not credited by Wednesday, the association may take some harsh steps on Thursday, and may even give a call for strike Dr Vivek Gaur, president, Kurukshetra University Teachers Association

A professor said, “If the employees are not resorting to any protests, it shouldn’t be taken for granted. While the fourth cycle of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading is also due, and the KU requires a budget for the upgrade and implementation of different policies, the university is facing difficulties in even clearing the salaries of the staff in time.”

Last month, the cash-starved KU passed a projected annual budget of Rs 579 crore, of which the KU has sought Rs 311 crore as recurring and 50 crore as a non-recurring grant from the state government, while it has planned to meet the remaining Rs 218 crore from its own resources. The university is yet to receive the grant, and also any intimation about it.

Kurukshetra University Teachers Association president Vivek Gaur said, “The teachers are yet to receive their salaries for two months. We all are facing financial issues. The teachers also need to pay the EMIs and other bills. We have met the authorities repeatedly, but the only thing we have got is assurance. If the salaries are not credited by Wednesday, the association may take some harsh steps on Thursday, and may even give a call for strike.”

Kurukshetra University Non-teaching Employees Association president Ram Kumar said, “The salaries of C and D group of non-teaching staff for the month of March were cleared, but the superintendents, controllers, and assistant registrars are yet to get the salaries. The government should release the grant at the earliest.”

Dr Abhinav Kataria, member of the Kurukshetra University Contractual Teachers Association, said, “It is getting difficult to meet the expenses.”

Meanwhile, Dr Brajesh Sawhney, director, public relations, KU, said, “Covid pandemic affected the financial condition. The university had passed its budget, it is likely to receive the grant from the government in a couple of days, and then the salaries of the staff will be credited within a week.”