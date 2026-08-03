Delegates from over 15 nations to attend International Gita Conference: Kurukshetra varsity VC

Kurukshetra University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva informed that delegates from over 15 countries will participate in the three-day International Gita Conference, scheduled to be held from December 14 to 16.

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The announcement was made by Prof Sachdeva during a meeting chaired by him on Monday to review preparations for the conference.

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He also released the official conference brochure and unveiled the theme of the International Gita Conference-2026.

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Prof Sachdeva announced that the three-day international conference will be organised on ‘Srimadbhagwad Gita: Traditions and Influence, Bridging Cultures across the World’.

The conference will be jointly organised by Kurukshetra University, the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the Kurukshetra Development Board.

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Addressing the meeting, Prof Sachdeva said the International Gita Conference-2026 is not merely an academic event but a significant global platform to promote the universal teachings of the Srimadbhagwad Gita, India’s rich knowledge traditions and shared human values.

The Vice-Chancellor said the conference aims to facilitate scholarly deliberations on the timeless relevance of the Srimadbhagwad Gita in the context of Indian knowledge systems, culture, environment, social development, law, health, tourism and sustainable development.

He informed that 11 University departments have been entrusted with organising thematic technical sessions, while the participation of international scholars and researchers will further strengthen the conference’s global character.

Conference Director and Dean, Students’ Welfare, Prof AR Chaudhri, said the meeting reviewed the overall framework of the conference, including technical sessions, paper presentations, poster presentations and organisational arrangements.

He added that responsibilities for various thematic sessions have been assigned to the Departments of Tourism and Hotel Management, Geology, Social Work, Sanskrit, Hindi, Home Science, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Law, Ancient Indian History and Environmental Studies. Besides, the Saraswati Research Centre, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board and the Dr BR Ambedkar Study Centre will also play important roles.

Honorary Secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, Upender Singhal, along with other Board officials, also attended the meeting and assured full cooperation with the University in making the conference a success at both national and international levels.