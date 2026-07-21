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Home / Haryana / Delegation from ICCR assesses academic, cultural initiatives at Kurukshetra University

Delegation from ICCR assesses academic, cultural initiatives at Kurukshetra University

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:22 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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A delegation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations at Kurukshetra University on Monday.
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A delegation from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, reached Kurukshetra University on Monday to review the academic progress, welfare and cultural engagement of ICCR-sponsored international students studying at the University.

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The delegation comprised ICCR Deputy Director-General and Joint Secretary Dr Rajesh Ranjan and Director (Publicity, Publications and Relations and Scholarships) Sanjay Vedi.

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Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that the meeting focused on strengthening academic collaboration, enhancing research opportunities and promoting cultural exchange for international students.

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Sachdeva said providing quality education and a supportive learning environment for international students is one of the University’s key priorities. He said Kurukshetra University remains committed to promoting global education and international collaboration by offering world-class academic, residential and co-curricular facilities to students from across the world.

Sanjay Vedi said the ICCR aims to connect students from different countries with India’s higher education system, culture and traditions. He appreciated Kurukshetra University’s efforts in providing quality education and a vibrant cultural environment to international students, adding that such institutions play an important role in strengthening India’s academic reputation globally.

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He also expressed hope for expanding academic and cultural collaboration between the ICCR and the University.

Dr Rajesh Ranjan lauded the University’s initiatives for international students and emphasised the need to further strengthen cooperation between the ICCR and Kurukshetra University to promote academic and cultural engagement.

Later, the ICCR officials interacted with international students, who shared their academic experiences, research pursuits and life in India. The officials addressed students’ queries and briefed them about various scholarship schemes and cultural programmes offered by the ICCR.

Around 90 international students participated in the interaction held at the Senate Hall. Students raised issues related to academics, accommodation, visa matters and other administrative concerns. The ICCR officials assured them of all possible support and appreciated their positive feedback.

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