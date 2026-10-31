Delhi bars entry of non-BS VI vehicles from Nov 1

To curb rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Transport Department has begun enforcing stricter regulations on vehicle movement. Consequently, starting Sunday, November 1, vehicles registered in other states that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be prohibited from entering Delhi.

The restrictions will come into effect on November 1 and remain in force until January 31, 2027. The ban will cover all categories of vehicles, including goods carriers and buses. Vehicles found violating the rules will face action as per the applicable regulations.

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District Transport Officer (DTO) Ravish Hooda shared this information on Saturday, saying that vehicle owners and transport operators were being informed about the new guidelines to ensure compliance.

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He urged the motorists to check their vehicles’ emission standards before entering Delhi. He cautioned drivers against bringing vehicles registered outside Delhi that fall below BS6 standards into the national capital, warning that violations could lead to penalties and unnecessary inconvenience.

The DTO clarified that electric vehicles (EVs), as well as vehicles powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG), had been exempted from the restrictions.

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The vehicles engaged in emergency services and those involved in carrying out government sovereign duties would also remain exempted.

Hooda appealed to the bus operators, goods vehicle owners and transport unions to communicate the new regulations to all their drivers to ensure widespread awareness and compliance.

Highlighting the role of vehicular emissions in worsening air quality, the DTO said exhaust fumes from vehicles were among the major contributors to air pollution.

He stressed that adherence to prescribed emission standards was essential to bring down pollution levels. He also urged drivers to act responsibly towards environmental protection and verify their vehicles’ eligibility before entering Delhi.

“The move is aimed at reducing vehicular pollution and improving air quality across Delhi-NCR,” said another official.

Meanwhile, in view of the complete ban on firecrackers across the NCR to curb air pollution, the Jhajjar district administration has clarified that the restrictions extend beyond their sale in the markets to online platforms as well. No individual or business entity will be permitted to order, sell or deliver firecrackers through e-commerce platforms or any other online medium.

The officials concerned have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the government orders and maintain close vigil to prevent any violation.