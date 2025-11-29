DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Delhi blast: Rs 18.5 lakh cash, gold, foreign currency recovered from Dr Shaheen’s hostel

Delhi blast: Rs 18.5 lakh cash, gold, foreign currency recovered from Dr Shaheen’s hostel

Investigation revealed that Dr Shaheen had lived in Saudi Arabia from 2014 to 2018, where she worked as a professor at a medical college

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:22 PM Nov 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Shaheen Shahid. File photo
Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered Rs 18.5 lakh, gold biscuits (300 grams) and foreign currency from Dr Shaheen’s hostel room at Al-Falah University.

Advertisement

The investigating agency found a digital locker in her room containing packets of Rs 500 notes amounting to Rs 18.50 lakh in cash.

Advertisement

Investigation revealed that Dr Shaheen, a former doctor at Al-Falah University, had lived in Saudi Arabia for four years. From 2014 to 2018, she worked as a professor at a medical college in Saudi Arabia. She came back to India in 2018 and stayed at home till 2021.

Advertisement

According to sources, Dr Shaheen came in contact with a terrorist organisation when she returned from Saudi Arabia. During her three-year layoff, she became involved in terrorist activities and began expanding her network. At present, she was the commander of the women’s wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

During this period, she also received a lot of money from terror funding.

Advertisement

In 2021, Dr Shaheen secured a professorship at Al-Falah University and established contacts with other doctors within the “white-collar” terror module, said sources, adding that she became close to Dr Muzammil Shakeel and the duo married to expand their network.

The money and foreign currency was stashed in a digital locker. Sources said the NIA team also found several suspicious documents from the locker.

As the team had no idea that such a large amount of cash could be found in the hostel, the currency was counted manually and gold was weighed on a digital machine in front of the Duty Magistrate.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts