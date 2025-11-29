Delhi blast: Rs 18.5 lakh cash, gold, foreign currency recovered from Dr Shaheen’s hostel

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered Rs 18.5 lakh, gold biscuits (300 grams) and foreign currency from Dr Shaheen’s hostel room at Al-Falah University.

Advertisement

The investigating agency found a digital locker in her room containing packets of Rs 500 notes amounting to Rs 18.50 lakh in cash.

Advertisement

Investigation revealed that Dr Shaheen, a former doctor at Al-Falah University, had lived in Saudi Arabia for four years. From 2014 to 2018, she worked as a professor at a medical college in Saudi Arabia. She came back to India in 2018 and stayed at home till 2021.

Advertisement

According to sources, Dr Shaheen came in contact with a terrorist organisation when she returned from Saudi Arabia. During her three-year layoff, she became involved in terrorist activities and began expanding her network. At present, she was the commander of the women’s wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

During this period, she also received a lot of money from terror funding.

Advertisement

In 2021, Dr Shaheen secured a professorship at Al-Falah University and established contacts with other doctors within the “white-collar” terror module, said sources, adding that she became close to Dr Muzammil Shakeel and the duo married to expand their network.

The money and foreign currency was stashed in a digital locker. Sources said the NIA team also found several suspicious documents from the locker.

As the team had no idea that such a large amount of cash could be found in the hostel, the currency was counted manually and gold was weighed on a digital machine in front of the Duty Magistrate.