Delhi cab driver’s charred body found in Rohtak village

The charred body of a middle-aged man found in the fields near Madina village on the Rohtak-Hisar highway on Tuesday has been identified as Sher Mohammad, an Aligarh resident who worked as a cab driver in Delhi.

Villagers spotted a burning body in the morning and alerted the police. The identification has provided a major breakthrough in the case, with the victim’s family suspecting that Sher Mohammad was murdered for his car, which was taken away by the accused. The police, meanwhile, are relying on digital and other technical evidence to identify and trace the accused. “During the investigation, the car’s last location was traced to Sirsa, but it was yet to be recovered,” sources said.

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The deceased’s son, Mohammad Anas, said his father had been living in Delhi and driving his relative’s car as an Ola cab for about a week. Before taking up the job, he had worked as an ambulance driver in Aligarh.

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“The car was booked through the Ola app by an unidentified person on September 7. The next morning, my father’s burning body was found in the bushes near the Air Relay Centre close to Madina village,” he added.

Anas said his cousin last spoke to his father on September 7, when he was driving in the Laxmi Nagar area of Delhi. “When we tried to contact him in the evening, his mobile phone was switched off. I informed my brother, who subsequently lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police. Later, we received a call from the Rohtak police informing us that my father’s charred body had been found near Madina village,” he said.

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The family suspects that Sher Mohammad was killed for robbery, as the accused fled with his car. “We want justice. The killer should be arrested at the earliest and the car recovered,” Anas said.

A police official said the investigation had been intensified following the identification of the victim. Mobile phone records of the deceased and other digital evidence are being examined to establish the sequence of events and trace the suspects.

Maintaining that some important clues had been found, the police expressed hope of reaching the accused soon.