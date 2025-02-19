Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta has her roots in Haryana

After Arvind Kejriwal, another politician having roots in Haryana is set to become the chief minister of Delhi.

Rekha Gupta, a native of Nandgarh village in Jind district, has been appointed the new chief minister of Delhi.

She was elected as the BJP legislator from Shalimar Bagh constituency in the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

Her ancestral village Nandgarh is in Julana block of Jind district.

Her grandfather, Mani Ram, came from this village. The family had worked as arhtiyas in Julana. Later, Rekha's father, Jai Bhagwan, got employed as a bank manager with a posting in Delhi, leading to the family's move to the capital.

Rekha completed her schooling, graduation, and LLB in Delhi. She has been actively associated with the RSS and the BJP from the beginning of her political career.

Rekha Gupta's political journey began in 1992-93 during her graduation at Daulat Ram College in Delhi, where she joined the ABVP. She served as secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union in 1995-96 and became its president in 1996-97. Over the years, she has held various positions, including secretary of the BJP Youth Wing and national secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha.