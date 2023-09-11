Delhi cop robbed of his car at gunpoint in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 11

Two masked miscreants robbed a Delhi police constable of his car at gunpoint on SPR Road here when he was going for his G20 Summit duty on Saturday late night, officials said on Monday.

Rajkumar (32) posted at Pul Prahladpur police station was returning from Mahendragarh to Delhi to attend his night duty for the summit, when the incident took place, said police.

The constable in his complaint said when he reached SPR road at around 11pm, a white Swift car overtook and stopped in front of his vehicle.

He said two masked men got down from the car with weapons and one of them put a pistol on the windshield of the car and the other on him.

“Soon after they asked me to get down from the car and threatened to shoot if I did not. When I came out of the car, they pushed me and ran away after robbing my vehicle,” Rajkumar said in his complaint.

“My Delhi police uniform, wallet containing Rs 5,000, ID card and driving licence were also kept in the car. Due to darkness the registration number on the Swift car was not visible”, he said.

Police said a case was registered against two unidentified persons at Kherki Daula police station on Sunday.

“The teams of the police station along with the crime unit team are investigating the case and the accused will be arrested soon,” said inspector Ajay Malik, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station.

#G20 #Gurugram