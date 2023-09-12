Delhi cop’s car taken at gunpoint

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 11

Two unidentified armed men robbed a Delhi police constable of his car at gunpoint while he was going on duty. The masked miscreants overtook the car of the constable on SPR Road and committed the crime on Saturday. An FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

The complaint was filed by Delhi Police Constable Rajkumar, a resident of Majra Khurd village of Mahendragarh district, that he was posted at the Pul Prahladpur police station. He was returning from Mahendragarh on Saturday night to Delhi to attend duty .

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against two unidentified accused under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act at the Kherki Daula police station on Sunday.

“The police team along with the crime unit team are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon”, said inspector Ajay Malik, SHO of the Kherki Daula police station.

