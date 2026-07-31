Delhi cops ‘pick up’ Mahendragarh youth, question about funding for protest

A youth from Mahendragarh district, who had participated in the recent protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, has claimed that he was picked up by the Delhi Police from his room in Delhi and taken to a police station for questioning.

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“A police team picked me up from my room around 7 am yesterday and took me to a police station near Jantar Mantar. They questioned me about my organisation and funding of the protest,” said Rang Lal while talking to The Tribune.

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“I told them that I am not associated with any organisation, nor had anyone funded the protest. My friends and I had decided to participate in the protest on our own and bought mats and a fan with our money,” he maintained.

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The youth said he uploaded his video from the police station. Learning about his detention, some associates of political activist Yogendra Yadav also reached the police station.

Lal said after making him sit there for several hours, the police took him to Karnal bypass in Delhi and dropped him there.

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Mahendragarh district Congress president Satyavir Yadav Jhookia claimed that the party had sent a legal team to the police station on being informed of Lal’s detention, but he was not found there.

“Later, we were told that he was dropped by the police near Karnal bypass,” he stated.