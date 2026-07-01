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Home / Haryana / Delhi court sends Haryana cadre IPS officer to 1-day CBI custody in bribery case

Delhi court sends Haryana cadre IPS officer to 1-day CBI custody in bribery case

Special Judge Sushant Changotra allowed custodial interrogation of Deepak Gahlawat, 2012-batch

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Wednesday sent senior Haryana cadre IPS officer Deepak Gahlawat to one-day CBI custody after his arrest in connection with an alleged Rs 3 crore bribery case linked to the agency’s probe into a fake drug manufacturing racket.

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Special Judge Sushant Changotra allowed one-day custodial interrogation of Gahlawat, a 2012-batch IPS officer posted on central deputation in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. The premier investigative agency had sought his five-day custody.

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A detailed order is awaited.

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