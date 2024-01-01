Delhi court stays production of gangster Deepak Boxer in Haryana court

New Delhi, January 1
A Delhi court recently stayed the production of gangster Deepak Pahal, alias Boxer, before a court in Karnal.
He had sought a stay of the production warrant issued by the court at Karnal in a criminal case.
Duty Magistrate Gita at Tis Hazari court on December 29 stayed the warrant issued for the production of Deepak Boxer before the court at Karnal till the disposal of his application under Section 269 of the CrPC.
The court directed the Mandoli jail authorities not to produce Boxer before the court out of Delhi till the disposal of his application, which is fixed for hearing on January 6.
Before passing the order, the court also considered the report filed by the Additional Superintendent in respect of a case registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in which Deepak is in judicial custody.
Advocate Virender Mual, on behalf of Boxer, had moved an application seeking a stay of the production warrant until the disposal of his application.
