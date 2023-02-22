Delhi- G'gram-SNB rail project part of PM Gati Shakti plan

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 21

In a major boost to the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the project has been shortlisted for the PM Gati Shakti masterplan.

The decision was taken by the Network Planning Group (NPG) of the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry to boost urban connectivity and support manufacturing. The move will result in faster approvals and expeditious completion of the much-delayed project.

The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex) corridor is part of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS Line. The Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar line is being constructed in three stages. In the first stage, a 106.5-km stretch will be constructed from Sarai Kale Khan (SKK) in Delhi to SNB Urban Complex, just ahead of Bawal (Haryana). It will pass through Gurugram, Manesar, Panchgaon and Rewari. The line would be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala (33.3 km), with Shahjahanpur, Neemrana, and Behror en route, under the second stage. SNB to Alwar (58 km) extension will be constructed in the third stage.

A total of 71 km (11 stations) of the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will elevated section while 35 km (five stations) will underground section.