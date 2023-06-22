Delhi-Gurugram eway waterlogged, motorists brave long traffic snarls

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 21

Incessant rainfall since early Wednesday morning brought life to a grinding halt in this satellite city with reports of waterlogging and traffic snarls pouring in. Narsinghpur and Hero Honda chowks were the worst-hit.

The city received 47 mm rainfall. Videos of vehicles with tyres submerged in water went viral on social media. It took between 20 and 30 minutes for commuters to cross the two junctions.

The water especially clogged the Delhi-Gurugram expressway after the rains, causing a traffic jam for up to 5 km. People were highly inconvenienced as massive delays were caused, and public transport was also hindered. A bus full of passengers was stuck for more than an hour. The passengers could do nothing, but wait.

Teams of the police and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) were present at key areas to drain out rainwater through pumps.

PC Meena, GMDA CEO, went around the city reviewing the situation and ordered positioning of pumps at Narsinghpur permanently.

“The GMDA is working to end logjams at the Narsinghpur Chowk. Rainwater was pumped out in less than an hour,” said Meena.

Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav, too, issued orders for permanent stationing of mega pumps at Narsinghpur.

A GMDA spokesperson said that the pumping machinery was installed at Narsinghpur to address the waterlogging issue in service lanes.

At present, five fuel stations out of a total 90 HP capacity have been installed by the NHAI at Narsinghpur. The GMDA is further augmenting the pumping capacity by 260 HP wherein one 50 HP pump and three 70 HP pumps are being added.

According to traffic officials, logjams were reported at IFFCO Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road and several internal sector roads.

Residents said that in spite of pre-monsoon drain cleaning work, the city still witnessed waterlogging on many stretches of the NH-48 as well as internal roads that led to traffic congestion. Agency inputs