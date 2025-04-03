The Delhi High Court has stayed the suspension of the licence of advocate Lokinder Singh Phogat, alias Jojo, who has headed the Rohtak District Bar Association eight times.

Earlier, the Bar Council of India, Delhi, had issued an order, suspending Phogat's licence.

The former president of the District Bar Association had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the order.

Advertisement

The petitioner’s counsel maintained that suspending an advocate’s licence without substantial grounds was unlawful. "The Supreme Court has repeatedly clarified that advocates' licences should not be suspended without valid reasons," they pointed out.

Reacting to the development, Phogat claimed that the suspension of his licence was part of a political conspiracy.

Advertisement

"The reasons cited for the suspension of my licence were baseless. I am prepared to take every legal measure to protect my rights, and have full faith in the judiciary," he added.