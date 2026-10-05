Delhi-Karnal Namo Bharat corridor gets TOD push: What it means for Karnal

A fresh ray of hope has emerged for residents of Karnal and adjoining areas awaiting faster and better connectivity with Delhi, as the Haryana government has officially brought the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor under its Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy.

The move has raised expectations that the long-awaited rapid rail project could now move ahead at a faster pace. Here is what you need to know about the government’s steps and the project.

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What does the notification say?

The Haryana Town and Country Planning Department issued a notification on September 22, 2026, amending the TOD Policy notified in 2016 and adding the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat RRTS Corridor to the list of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) corridors eligible for TOD planning.

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The corridor had already been approved by the state government on the recommendation of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC). The alignment has now been formally incorporated into the annexure of the existing TOD Policy.

What is Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat RRTS project?

The proposed corridor is a rapid regional rail link intended to provide faster and more efficient connectivity between Delhi, Panipat and Karnal.

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The project was initially planned between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Panipat, covering around 103 km. In January 2020, the then Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced its extension to Karnal. With the extension, the total proposed length of the corridor is expected to increase to around 130 km.

Why is project important for Karnal?

Karnal was officially included in the National Capital Region (NCR) on June 9, 2015, raising expectations of improved infrastructure and stronger connectivity with Delhi and other NCR centres.

The proposed RRTS is significant because thousands of people from Karnal and neighbouring areas travel to Delhi for work, business, education, healthcare and other purposes.

According to residents, a dedicated rapid regional transport system could provide them with a faster and more convenient alternative to road travel.

For years, residents of Karnal have been waiting for direct rapid-transit connectivity with the national capital. The inclusion of the corridor in the state's TOD Policy is being viewed as an important policy step towards creating a formal planning framework around the proposed rapid rail network.

Residents now hope that the project will gradually move beyond the planning stage towards implementation and construction.

What does inclusion in TOD Policy actually mean?

Transit Oriented Development focuses on planned development around mass-transit corridors and stations. It can facilitate better connectivity, mixed land use and relatively higher-density development in areas surrounding transit stations.

For Karnal and other towns along the corridor, the policy framework could help in planning urban growth around the proposed rapid rail network rather than allowing development to take place without adequate transport connectivity.

Which areas will proposed corridor connect?

The proposed alignment is expected to connect Narela in Delhi, Kundli, Sonepat, Murthal, Ganaur, Samalkha, Panipat, Gharaunda and Karnal, apart from other proposed and future stations.

In Karnal, proposed stations include Karnal ISBT near Baldi bypass, Sector 7, Gharaunda and Kohand, while Karnal Bypass has been mentioned as a future station. In Panipat, the proposed stations include Panipat City, Sewah and Samalkha, with Sector 18 listed as a future station.

In the Sonepat region, the alignment includes Ganaur, Murthal, Bahalgarh Chowk and Kundli, while Barhi and KMP are among the proposed future stations.

How could the RRTS benefit daily commuters?

The biggest expected benefit is a reduction in travel time between Karnal and Delhi. People who currently depend on buses, cars, trains or other forms of road transport could get a faster regional transit option.

For daily commuters, it could mean less time spent travelling and potentially lower expenditure on fuel and road transportation.

Better connectivity could also make it easier for people to live in Karnal while working or studying in Delhi or other NCR areas.

Will the project also boost Karnal's development?

Residents believe that improved regional connectivity can make a city more attractive to businesses, investors, educational institutions and professionals. Areas around RRTS stations could witness increased commercial and residential activity.

According to residents, the proposed corridor is more than just a transport project. It represents the prospect of stronger integration of Karnal with the NCR region.