Delhi man drowns in Gurugram farmhouse

Gurugram, April 25
A 37-year-old Delhi resident allegedly drowned in the swimming pool of a farmhouse in the Bhondsi area here, the police said.
Amit Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, had come to the farmhouse in the Aravallis with his friends on Monday.
A report has been lodged at Bhondsi police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...