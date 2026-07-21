Delhi-Manesar commute may shrink to under 40 minutes

The journey from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to Manesar could soon take less than 40 minutes if the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s (HSIIDC) ambitious transport plan takes shape.

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The corporation has proposed a high-speed pod taxi system and an extended Metro corridor to provide a faster alternative to the congested Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (National Highway-48), where commuters currently spend anywhere between 90 minutes and two hours during peak traffic.

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Speaking about the infrastructure initiative, Sushil Sarwan, Managing Director of HSIIDC, said work was underway on multiple flagship projects aimed at transforming Manesar into a major transport and logistics hub. The proposed pod taxi and Metro line from Dhaula Kuan, he said, would address the growing demand for high-frequency public transport for corporate employees, industrial workers and daily commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram’s industrial areas.

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To support the proposed rapid transit network, HSIIDC is also developing a multi-modal transport hub at Pachgaon near the Manesar industrial belt. The hub will be integrated with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and other major national highways to facilitate seamless movement of passengers and freight.

In addition, a modern city bus depot is coming up at Naharpur Kasan. The facility will include electric vehicle charging stations, maintenance infrastructure and driver amenities to support an expanded fleet of electric buses operated by Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited. The buses are expected to improve last-mile connectivity across Sectors 80 to 95 and more than 30 nearby villages.

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The industrial logistics ecosystem is also set to expand with a 243-acre Transport Nagar and warehousing hub at Patli. The project is intended to handle heavy freight traffic and cargo operations. E-commerce company Flipkart has already started constructing a fulfilment centre on 140 acres within the proposed logistics hub.

According to HSIIDC, the combined infrastructure projects, including the proposed Dhaula Kuan-Manesar pod taxi and Metro corridor, are expected to improve regional mobility, strengthen industrial connectivity, create employment opportunities and significantly ease travel across the National Capital Region.