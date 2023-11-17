Delhi Police cop shot at in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 16

The next-door neighbour of a head constable of the Delhi Police reportedly shot the cop last night at the latter’s own house.

Poonam, the wife of the victim, has filed a complaint with the city police in this regard. According to the complainant, someone rang the doorbell at their house late on Wednesday evening. Her husband, Praveen, opened the door to find their next-door neighbour, Rajesh Nain, and his associate, Bijender, standing there. Nain unexpectedly opened fire at her husband. Shot in the chest, the cop slumped to the floor. Both men, Nain and Bijender, fled the spot in a car that had about three more occupants.

Poonam rushed her husband to a private hospital in the Bahalgarh Road area, but he was later referred to some other hospital in Delhi.

Poonam has claimed that Nain had an altercation with her husband earlier on September 1 over a dispute involving a pet dog. She has alleged that Nain and his associates tried to kill her husband over that incident.

City SHO Devender Kumar said a case has been registered against Nain, Bijender and others under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act. The accused will be nabbed soon, the SHO said.

