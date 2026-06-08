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Home / Haryana / Delhi Police head constable found dead in car near Rohtak

Delhi Police head constable found dead in car near Rohtak

Preliminary investigation suggests that the death may have occurred due to suffocation

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 12:00 PM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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Police and forensic expert examine the spot near Sampla in Rohtak on Monday. Tribune Photo
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A Delhi Police head constable was found dead inside his car parked along the Rohtak-Delhi National Highway near Sampla town on Monday morning.

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The deceased was identified as Sudhir (35), a resident of Asoda village in Jhajjar district. He was posted at the Adarsh Nagar police station in Delhi.

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Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer, said the police received information around 7 am about a body lying inside a parked car near the highway.

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“A police team rushed to the spot and found the man dead inside the vehicle. Preliminary investigation suggests that the death may have occurred due to suffocation,” Kumar said.

A team of forensic experts also visited the scene and collected evidence.

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“The family members have been informed. The body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination, which will help ascertain the exact cause of death,” the police added.

Further investigation is under way.

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