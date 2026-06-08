Delhi Police head constable found dead in car near Rohtak

A Delhi Police head constable was found dead inside his car parked along the Rohtak-Delhi National Highway near Sampla town on Monday morning.

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The deceased was identified as Sudhir (35), a resident of Asoda village in Jhajjar district. He was posted at the Adarsh Nagar police station in Delhi.

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Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer, said the police received information around 7 am about a body lying inside a parked car near the highway.

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“A police team rushed to the spot and found the man dead inside the vehicle. Preliminary investigation suggests that the death may have occurred due to suffocation,” Kumar said.

A team of forensic experts also visited the scene and collected evidence.

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“The family members have been informed. The body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination, which will help ascertain the exact cause of death,” the police added.

Further investigation is under way.