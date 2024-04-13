Delhi property dealer duped of Rs 1.30 crore

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 12

A Delhi-based property dealer was allegedly duped of about Rs 1.30 crore, the value of the cars he was selling through the accused.

Two men in the Sushant Lok area of Gurugram allegedly promised to get his luxury cars sold through their showroom. They kept the cars but neither paid the money nor returned the cars to the property dealer. When he asked for his money, the accused threatened to kill him.

According to the complaint filed by Chhatarpur resident Gursangat Chaddha, he and his friend Kunal Bansal wanted to sell their luxury cars, a BMW and a Range Rover.

Chaddha said, “My friend Vidit Jain gave me the numbers of Siddharth Chaturvedi and Akash Chaturvedi, who had a showroom on Golf Course Road, DLF-1 in Gurugram.”

He claimed both the vehicles were checked by a mechanic and it was agreed that the BMW would be sold for Rs 39 lakh and Range Rover for Rs 91 lakh. The Chaturvedi duo gave Chaddha and his friend a

Rs 2 lakh cheque, assuring them the remaining amount would be paid 45 days later.

He said after 45 days when they reached the showroom, the two Chaturvedis were missing and there were no cars there. “When we talked on the phone, the accused denied taking our money and even threatened to kill us,” Chaddha complained.

An FIR was registered against the accused at the Sushant Lok police station on Thursday, said ASI Satyapal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram