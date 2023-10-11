Delhi to be out of bounds for most Faridabad depot buses

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 10

A majority of the Haryana Roadways buses of the local depot here will not be able to enter or ply in Delhi from November 1. This is because only the BS-VI (Euro-6)-compliant vehicles will be allowed in the national capital after October 31, and most of the buses at this depot do not comply with the specified emission norms.

Around 75 of the 133 buses at the depot here do not comply with BS-VI norms, sources say. The authorities have decided to replace such buses with the available BS-VI vehicles on NCR routes.

The move to ban the entry of such vehicles in Delhi from November 1 was discussed at a meeting with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) last month, in which the state government was asked to take some concrete action in that regard.

With a direction to ply only BS-VI buses on NCR routes from next month, the authorities have been asked to ensure that all buses originating or terminating in the NCR should run on CNG or battery by June 30, 2026, said an official.

In April, the state government had announced to acquire 375 electric buses to check air pollution.

#Faridabad