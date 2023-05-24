Delhi woman raped on pretext of job in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 23

A 30-year-old Delhi woman has accused a 42-year-old man, she befriended over the phone, of raping her in Gurugram, the police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered at DLF Phase 3 police station and the accused is still at large, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she befriended the accused, Amit, over the phone about five months ago. She had been looking for a job for a long time and Amit promised to get her a job.

The victim alleged that on May 21, the accused picked her up from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi and took her to his office near Ambience mall in DLF phase 1.

The accused offered a cold drink to the woman while showing her the office. It is alleged that the accused offered her a soft drink laced with an intoxicant, after consuming the drink her health started deteriorating and the accused raped her and made an objectional video of her.

“He threatened me that he will upload the video on social media if I disclose the incident to anyone,” the woman said in her complaint.

The accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC. A senior police officer said that they are verifying the claims, and conducting raids to nab the accused.