Deliberations on asset recovery mark end of G20 meet in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 3

The three-day long meeting of the first G20 anti-corruption working group (ACWG) concluded in Gurugram. The meeting, according to the Ministry of Personnel, was marked by productive deliberations on asset recovery, fugitive economic offenders and formal and informal channels of cooperation for information sharing, among others.

Rahul Singh, Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), and the Chair, G20 ACWG, said it was the endeavour of the delegates during the deliberations to arrive at a consensus on the draft text.

He said considerable progress was made in discussing the high-level principles on improving information sharing for fighting corruption, strengthening asset recovery mechanisms related to corruption and related economic crimes, strengthening law enforcement and cooperation and promoting integrity and effectiveness of public bodies responsible for preventing and combating corruption. The second meeting of the group was scheduled to be held in Rishikesh from May 25-27, followed by a meeting in Kolkata from August 9-11. India will also host the first-ever in-person anti-corruption ministerial meeting to provide further impetus to enhancing asset recovery and international cooperation for strengthening the fight against corruption and related economic crimes, Singh said.

Giovanni Tartaglia Polcini, head of the task force, co-chair, G20 ACWG, Italy, appreciated India’s efforts for organising the first meeting of the anti-graft panel in Gurugram.

While talking about the changing nature of corruption, he said there was a need to engage with the civil society and the business community, as part of the multi-stake holder approach that was required to effectively fight against corruption. More than 90 delegates participated from 20-member countries, 10 invitee countries.