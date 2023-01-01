Delivery boy held for raping minor in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 31

The Gurugram police have arrested a delivery boy of a private company for allegedly raping a minor after befriending her. The accused was produced in a city court today that remanded him in judicial custody.

According to a complaint filed by the mother of the 15-year-old girl, a native of West Bengal who lives with her family in the Civil Lines police station area, her daughter was raped by Saurabh (24), a native of Uttar Pradesh.

“On December 22, the accused took my daughter to his room and raped her. He threatened to kill her if she told about it to anyone. On Friday evening, my daughter told me about the incident and I lodged a police complaint,” the victim’s mother said.

An FIR was registered under the POCSO Act at the Civil Lines police station. The accused was arrested today. He has confessed to the crime.

“We have arrested the accused. He was produced in a court that remanded him in judicial custody,” said Inspector Poonam Hooda, SHO of the Civil Lines police station.