Palwal ‘delivery hut’ functioning from govt school for over a year

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 2

The “delivery hut” of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Mandkola village in the district has been functioning from a government school of the village for more than a year because the health facility is being reconstructed.

Civil Surgeon Dr Lokvir Singh has admitted this.

One of the schoolrooms that doubles up as a labour room is dirty and unhygienic, say sources in the Health Department. About 80 deliveries take place at the PHC every month.

Other problems ailing the PHC is the shortage of staff. It lacks regular doctors. “The PHC is dependent on only one doctor, who works on deputation, and the paramedical staff such as nurses. The doctor comes thrice a week,” said an employee on the condition of anonymity.

“Expecting mothers facing complications during delivery have to be shifted to the district hospital or the Community Health Centre (CHC) as there is no gynaecologist at the PHC,” said a senior doctor.

Shortage of trained doctors, no power backup and unhygienic conditions at the PHC are cause for concern, said a local resident.

Two sanctioned posts of doctor for the PHC at Mandkola village have been vacant for the past three months. The PHC carters to villages of Mandkola, Mandnaka, Sheorali, Kherli Jeeta, Kanoli, Norangabad, Pondri, Mandori, Rebar, Jainpur, Janacholi, Alluka, Khokiyaka, Gharont and Puthli.

Civil Surgeon Dr Singh said, “Trained staff are deputed at the PHC and patients are shifted to the Civil Hospital only in case of a surgery or a Caesarean section.”