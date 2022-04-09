Delivery of hospital samples by drone begins in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 8

Aiming to revolutionise drone usage in the service industry, Skye Air Mobility and SRL Diagnostics started delivery trials with drones today. The series to transport pathology samples has started BVLOS trial runs today from Fortis FMRI Hospital to SRL diagnostics labs at Gurugram.

These BVLOS trials in Gurugram will end on April 11, followed by Noida on April 12 and then shift base to Mumbai for further flights.

The trials will exhibit a faster supply chain for sample collection encircling urban, semi-urban and remote corners of the country using drone delivery technology effectively.

“This is a first in India where deliveries are being done by drone from a hospital to a lab. The trial in Gurugram and Noida, comprising of a total of 36 flights, will carry pathology samples for SRL diagnostics,” said Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air Mobility.

Anand K, CEO, SRL Diagnostics, said, “Using drone delivery, we completed the first sample transfer from Fortis FMRI Hospital to our SRL lab at Gurugram. We are thrilled about the multitude of opportunities this presents in the near future. For the trial, we transferred 10 blood samples. We look forward to leveraging this technology to reduce sample transfer time and enable faster reports while also reducing the carbon footprint.”