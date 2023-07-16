 Deluge of problems for science apparatus industry : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Deluge of problems for science apparatus industry

Deluge of problems for science apparatus industry

Experts estimate a loss of over Rs 1,000 cr due to flooding | Cancellation of orders hurting manufacturers

Deluge of problems for science apparatus industry

An employee retrieves a CPU from a flooded unit. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, July 15

With machines and equipment worth crores of rupees rendered almost defunct and raw material damaged due to the sludge and water, Ambala’s famous science apparatus manufacturing industry faces a grim future.

Industry players estimate a loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to the flooding and said besides this loss, the cancellation of orders was also hurting the manufacturers.

Floodwater wreaked havoc inside a scientific apparatus manufacturing unit in Ambala Cantonment. Tribune photo

Alok Sood, a scientific apparatus manufacturer, said: “There is about 8-foot water on the ground floor of the units inside the industrial area. Not only the raw material, ready-to-despatch products and costly machines, the flooding has also damaged entire furniture, electrical fittings and other equipment. At present, we are struggling to get the water drained out and get the units cleaned, but poor drainage has been creating hurdles for us.”

Puneet Jain, another manufacturer, said: “There are sophisticated machines worth Rs 25 lakh to Rs 6 crore in each unit and the machines were submerged in the water. Besides the loss of machines, another problem the industry is facing is that new orders are getting cancelled.”

There are around 2,000 small and big units in Ambala spread over the industrial area, Rampur Sarsehri road, near BD flourmill and in Saha, involved in manufacturing of glassware, electronic products, educational instruments and other scientific apparatus.

“It is an irreparable loss for the industry. The electronic panels and raw material are completely damaged,” said Arun P Bansal, former president of the Scientific Apparatus Manufacturers and Exporters. “People didn’t get time to even shift their equipment to safer places and it may take nearly three months for the manufacturers to revive the business. The government should come forward to save the industry as it provides employment to thousands of people.”

Meanwhile, Dr Ashawant Gupta, chairman, Ambala chapter of Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The Ambala’s industry has an annual turnover of around Rs 3,000 crore, and it has suffered a loss of over Rs 1,000 crore. There were heavy machines that can’t be shifted and at present the machines are lying dead. Besides the financial loss, there is a manufacturing loss as well. The industry may take nearly two months to revive from the current situation. The government should declare Ambala a flood-affected area so that the insurance claim could be raised easily and it should also extend the dates for filing returns for the GST and ESI and PF.”

Govt must announce relief package

Ambala is Asia’s biggest science market. Though a large number of units have insurance cover, it wouldn’t cover entire loss. There are hundreds of small-scale manufactures who have lost everything and have no insurance cover. The govt should announce a relief package for industry, but not in the form of loans. — Vikram Choudhary, chief, Ambala scientific instruments manufacturers association

#Ambala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

3
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

7
Himachal

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

8
Amritsar

Robber shot dead in police encounter

9
Business

Sensex closes above historic 66,000 mark for first time

10
Entertainment

Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune; police say ‘he died around three days ago’

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

City to have SCADA centre next month

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Health activities under watch in district, says DC

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

How Army cut open gates of barrage under ITO bridge

After DU course on Savarkar, JNU mulls chapters on Shivaji

Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

Two arrested over filing of fake GST returns

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

Boy washed away

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony

Residents protest dumping of waste on Sirhind Choe banks