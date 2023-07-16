Deluge of problems for science apparatus industry

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, July 15

With machines and equipment worth crores of rupees rendered almost defunct and raw material damaged due to the sludge and water, Ambala’s famous science apparatus manufacturing industry faces a grim future.

Industry players estimate a loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to the flooding and said besides this loss, the cancellation of orders was also hurting the manufacturers.

Floodwater wreaked havoc inside a scientific apparatus manufacturing unit in Ambala Cantonment. Tribune photo

Alok Sood, a scientific apparatus manufacturer, said: “There is about 8-foot water on the ground floor of the units inside the industrial area. Not only the raw material, ready-to-despatch products and costly machines, the flooding has also damaged entire furniture, electrical fittings and other equipment. At present, we are struggling to get the water drained out and get the units cleaned, but poor drainage has been creating hurdles for us.”

Puneet Jain, another manufacturer, said: “There are sophisticated machines worth Rs 25 lakh to Rs 6 crore in each unit and the machines were submerged in the water. Besides the loss of machines, another problem the industry is facing is that new orders are getting cancelled.”

There are around 2,000 small and big units in Ambala spread over the industrial area, Rampur Sarsehri road, near BD flourmill and in Saha, involved in manufacturing of glassware, electronic products, educational instruments and other scientific apparatus.

“It is an irreparable loss for the industry. The electronic panels and raw material are completely damaged,” said Arun P Bansal, former president of the Scientific Apparatus Manufacturers and Exporters. “People didn’t get time to even shift their equipment to safer places and it may take nearly three months for the manufacturers to revive the business. The government should come forward to save the industry as it provides employment to thousands of people.”

Meanwhile, Dr Ashawant Gupta, chairman, Ambala chapter of Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The Ambala’s industry has an annual turnover of around Rs 3,000 crore, and it has suffered a loss of over Rs 1,000 crore. There were heavy machines that can’t be shifted and at present the machines are lying dead. Besides the financial loss, there is a manufacturing loss as well. The industry may take nearly two months to revive from the current situation. The government should declare Ambala a flood-affected area so that the insurance claim could be raised easily and it should also extend the dates for filing returns for the GST and ESI and PF.”

Govt must announce relief package Ambala is Asia’s biggest science market. Though a large number of units have insurance cover, it wouldn’t cover entire loss. There are hundreds of small-scale manufactures who have lost everything and have no insurance cover. The govt should announce a relief package for industry, but not in the form of loans. — Vikram Choudhary, chief, Ambala scientific instruments manufacturers association

