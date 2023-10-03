Demands accepted, farmers call off Chandigarh march

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 2

Seven days after a group of farmers from Fatehabad, who were headed towards Chandigarh in support of compensation to those who lost crops due to floods, pest attack and to raise other farm issues under the banner of ‘Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti Haryana’, called off their march after the state government assured to fulfil their demands.

The Ambala police placed barricades and parking bumpers on the Ambala-Naraingarh road to stop farmers, forcing them to sit on the road and raise slogans against the state government.

Mandeep Nathwan, president of Pagri Sambhal Jatta association, said despite repeated requests, the government is yet to compensate farmers for losses. Meanwhile, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa reached the spot and managed to persuade farmers, following which a seven-member delegation (Mandeep Nathwan, Tejveer Singh, Satish Beniwal, Om Parkash, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh and Devi Dayal) left for Chandigarh for a meeting with Rajesh Khullar, Chief Principal Secretary to the CM.

After the meeting, Mandeep Nathawan said, “Farmers who suffered losses due to pink bollworm will be compensated whether they are insured or not. The government has assured to increase the compensation amount for crop loss due to floods, and the government will not charge any amount for shifting tubewells that were damaged due to floods. Also, demands related to transformers have been accepted. Another meeting has been scheduled for October 20 in Chandigarh.”

BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) spokesperson Tejveer Singh said, “The dues of Naraingarh Sugar Mills will be cleared soon, the appointment letter of Ravinder Singh, who had lost his leg during agitation, will be issued before October 15, and to raise the complaint of transformer theft the government will launch a new portal. The March has been called off.”

