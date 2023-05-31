Demands not met, MC staff reach out to people

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 30

Workers of the municipal bodies across the state reached out to the people today to air their grievances as their long-standing demands have not been fulfilled by the government. The municipal workers distributed pamphlets amongst the residents, including shopkeepers and passers-by.

“The Haryana Government had agreed to fulfil our demands on October 29, 2022, and April 5, 2023. But notifications regarding these have not been issued. Even the directions issued by the government are not being implemented,” said Naresh Kumar Shastri, president, Nagar Palika Karmchari Sangh, Haryana.

He said their agitation would continue till their demands were met and they could strike work as well.

The main demands of the municipal workers include regularisation of jobs, creation of new posts, job security for fire staff and grant of adequate compensation to the families of workers who had died while discharging their duties during the prevalence of Covid pandemic.

“We are trying to make the people aware of the misdeeds of the state government and will also organise a training session for the union members,” said Shastri.

Sanjay Bidlan, president of the district unit of the sangh, said the workers would launch a broom protest tomorrow against the violation of promises by the government.