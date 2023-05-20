Demolition drive at colonies

Yamunanagar, May 19
A team of the district town planner (DTP) carried out a demolition drive at two illegal colonies in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri yesterday.
DTP Desh Raj Pachisia said they carried out the demolition drive on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda. The team demolished several damp proof courses, sewer lines and boundary walls.
