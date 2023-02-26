Demolition drive at unauthorised Yamunanagar colony

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 25

A team of the District Town Planner (DTP) conducted a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony, which was being developed at Ghespur village in Yamunanagar district.

Desh Raj Pachisia, DTP, Yamunanagar, said the unauthorised colony was spread over 2.5 acres. He said they got information that an unauthorised colony was being developed in Ghespur village. He said several under-construction structures were removed.