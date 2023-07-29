Demolition drive at Y'nagar village

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 28

A demolition drive was carried out by a team of the District Town Planner (DTP) in an unauthorised colony at Fatehgarh Tumbi village of Yamunanagar district.

The team led by DTP Desh Raj Pachisia demolished a shop, a damp-proof course (DPC) and several earthen roads in the colony, being developed near the Bilaspur-Sadhaura road. The DTP said the demolition was carried out yesterday and Bharat Bhushan, naib tehsildar of Sadhaura tehsil, was appointed duty magistrate.

The unauthorised colony was being developed on about 6 kanals. “People should not invest their hard-earned money in such colonies. Before buying plots, people should contact the DTP office to know the status of the colonies,” the DTP said.

