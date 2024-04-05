Demolition drive carried out in unauthorised colony

Yamunanagar, April 4
A team of the Town and Country Planning Department carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony on the Jagadhri-Buria road in Jagadhri on Wednesday.
Officials demolished five damp-proof courses (DPCs), ‘kutcha’ roads and sewer lines.
District Town Planner DR Pachisia said as per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Capt. Manoj Kumar, action is being taken against unauthorised colonies.
“The team demolished five DPCs, ‘kutcha’ roads and sewer lines in an unauthorised colony spread over two acres,” said DR Pachisia.
He said the unauthorised colony comes under Jagadhri tehsil in Yamunanagar district.
He said the drive was carried out under the supervision of Jagadhri Naib Tehsildar Amit Singh, who was appointed Duty Magistrate. On the occasion, a police force, led by the SHO of the Jagadhri City police station, was deployed.
Anil Kumar, field inspector, Town and Country Planning Department, was also present.
The department has appealed to the people of the district not to invest their money in such unauthorised colonies and contact officials before buying a plot.
“Before carrying out any construction in the controlled area, one can apply on the portal of the Town and Country Planning Department to obtain permission for land use change and if required, the officials can be contacted for more information on any working day,” said DR Pachisia.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...