Demolition drive carried out in unauthorised colony

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 4

A team of the Town and Country Planning Department carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony on the Jagadhri-Buria road in Jagadhri on Wednesday.

Officials demolished five damp-proof courses (DPCs), ‘kutcha’ roads and sewer lines.

District Town Planner DR Pachisia said as per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Capt. Manoj Kumar, action is being taken against unauthorised colonies.

“The team demolished five DPCs, ‘kutcha’ roads and sewer lines in an unauthorised colony spread over two acres,” said DR Pachisia.

He said the unauthorised colony comes under Jagadhri tehsil in Yamunanagar district.

He said the drive was carried out under the supervision of Jagadhri Naib Tehsildar Amit Singh, who was appointed Duty Magistrate. On the occasion, a police force, led by the SHO of the Jagadhri City police station, was deployed.

Anil Kumar, field inspector, Town and Country Planning Department, was also present.

The department has appealed to the people of the district not to invest their money in such unauthorised colonies and contact officials before buying a plot.

“Before carrying out any construction in the controlled area, one can apply on the portal of the Town and Country Planning Department to obtain permission for land use change and if required, the officials can be contacted for more information on any working day,” said DR Pachisia.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.