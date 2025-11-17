Demolition drive conducted at unauthorised colony in Jagadhri

A demolition drive was carried out by a team of the Town and Country Planning Department at an unauthorised colony in the revenue area of Jagadhri in Yamunanagar district.

The team demolished roads, sewerage network and five foundations built in the colony. DTP Rajesh Kumar said on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta, a demolition was carried out in the unauthorised colonies of Yamunanagar district.

He said the team carried out the drive on about three acres of land in the revenue area.

He said the Naib-Tehsildar, Jagadhri, was appointed the Duty Magistrate to maintain law and order and the SHO of Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, Yamunanagar, along with his team were present on the spot during the drive.

He said notices were issued to the defaulters as per rules under the Urban Area Act 8 of 1975 but the defaulters did not follow the departmental orders. “The land owners and other involved persons did not take necessary permission before establishing this illegal colony. Therefore, a demolition action was taken in this illegal colony,” said Rajesh Kumar.

He appealed to the people not to purchase any plot in any illegal colony.

“If anyone is found carving out an illegal colony or constructing a house in an illegal colony, the department will take action against the violators,” said Rajesh Kumar. He said the district administration would continue to take action against violators in future.