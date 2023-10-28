Demolition drive conducted in unauthorised Yamunanagar colony

Yamunanagar, October 27
A team of the District Town Planner (DTP) on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony in Sabalpur village of Yamunanagar district.
DTP Desh Raj Pachisia said the team, along with the help of the Duty Magistrate and police, razed several under-construction buildings that were being built illegally.
He added that the violators had failed to reply to the show-cause notices.
