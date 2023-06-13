Demolition drive in illegal colonies

Rohtak, June 12
Illegal constructions, including water and sewerage and road networks, were demolished today during a drive by the district administration through the District Town Planner (DTP) in two unauthorised colonies being developed at Sunaria Kalan village of the district.
The colonies were being developed on nearly 5.45 acres. Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar has cautioned residents against investing their money in unauthorised colonies being developed by the land mafia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante
Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...
Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed
Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir
WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO
Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline