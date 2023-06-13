Demolition drive in illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 12

Illegal constructions, including water and sewerage and road networks, were demolished today during a drive by the district administration through the District Town Planner (DTP) in two unauthorised colonies being developed at Sunaria Kalan village of the district.

The colonies were being developed on nearly 5.45 acres. Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar has cautioned residents against investing their money in unauthorised colonies being developed by the land mafia.