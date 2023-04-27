Demolition drive in two colonies

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 26

A demolition drive was carried out by a team of the District Town Planner (DTP) at two unauthorised colonies in Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district on Tuesday.

The team, led by DTP Desh Raj Pachisia, uprooted sewerage system and earthen roads, and demolished several damp-proof courses there. The DTP said the demolition drive was carried out at unauthorised colonies situated near Kotla Chowk and on Dosarka Road in Sadhaura town. Both the colonies were spread across 2.5 acres. Bharat Bhushan, Naib Tehsildar of Sadhaura tehsil was appointed as duty magistrate, he added.