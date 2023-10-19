Demolition drive in unauthorised colony

Yamunanagar, October 18
A team of the District Town Planner (DTP) carried out a demolition drive at Sabapur village in the district, where an unauthorised colony was allegedly being developed on two acres.
On the instructions of DC Capt Manoj Kumar, action was being taken against illegal and unauthorised colonies, said DTP Desh Raj Pachisia.
“The network of kutcha roads built in the said colony was dismantled during a drive on Tuesday,” said Pachisia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi