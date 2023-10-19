Demolition drive in unauthorised colony

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 18

A team of the District Town Planner (DTP) carried out a demolition drive at Sabapur village in the district, where an unauthorised colony was allegedly being developed on two acres.

On the instructions of DC Capt Manoj Kumar, action was being taken against illegal and unauthorised colonies, said DTP Desh Raj Pachisia.

“The network of kutcha roads built in the said colony was dismantled during a drive on Tuesday,” said Pachisia.

