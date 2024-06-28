Demolition drive in Yamunanagar

The Town and Country Planning Department, Yamunanagar, carried out a demolition drive in two unauthorised residential colonies at Garhi Gujran village of the district.
The team destroyed kutcha passages and damp-proof courses (DPCs) in these colonies. Ashok Garg, District Town Planner, said that the colonies were spread over three acres.
