Demolition drive in Yamunanagar

The Town and Country Planning Department, Yamunanagar, carried out a demolition drive in two unauthorised residential colonies at Garhi Gujran village of the district.

The team destroyed kutcha passages and damp-proof courses (DPCs) in these colonies. Ashok Garg, District Town Planner, said that the colonies were spread over three acres.

