Demolition drive in Yamunanagar colony

Yamunanagar, February 22
Cracking the whip on violators, a team of the district town planner (DTP) carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony in Bilaspur town of the district.
DTP Desh Raj Pachisia said the unauthorised colony was spread over five-six acres of land. He said after getting information about the colony, a team headed by him carried out a demolition drive there on Tuesday.
