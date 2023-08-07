Demolition exercise in Nuh halted on Punjab and Haryana High Court orders

Gurugram/Chandigarh, August 7
The demolition drive in Haryana's Nuh where communal violence erupted last week was halted on Monday on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, officials said.
The High Court restrained the Haryana government from carrying out the demolition drive in Nuh where district authorities were bulldozing “illegally” constructed buildings.
They said some of the buildings were used by rioters when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was targeted by a stone-pelting mob last week.
The court of Justice GS Sandhawalia took suo motu cognisance of the exercise and directed the state government not to carry out any further demolition.
