Dengue case tally surpasses last year’s 384 in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, October 21

With over 430 dengue cases already reported till Friday in this season, these have surpassed the figure of 384 cases reported last year in Ambala district.

While the local residents blame poor preparedness for the higher number, the Health Department blames waterlogging due to floods and untimely rainfall for the continuous increase in dengue cases.

Situation under control New cases are being reported daily, but the situation is under control and no confirmed case of dengue death has been reported in the district so far. About 40 teams of the department are in the field to contain the spread of the disease. Dr Sukhpreet Singh, Additional Senior Medical Officer, Ambala

As per a department official, as many as 432 cases have been reported. Daily 8-10 cases are being reported and more are likely to come in the coming days. But the ‘hidden’ cases, in which people keep taking medicines on their own and don’t go for the tests, are a major concern for the department.

Onkarnath Paruthi, a former councillor, said, “Rising cases have triggered a sense of panic among residents. The district this year witnessed floods and with vacant plots remaining waterlogged, a higher number of dengue cases were expected. On Friday, the wife of former councillor Babu Kanojia passed away. As per a private hospital’s report, she was suffering from dengue, besides some other diseases. She was referred to the GMCH-32, where she died. The actual number of dengue cases is much higher than the cases being confirmed and reported by the Health Department.”

Chitra Sarwara, state vice-president of Aam Aadmi Party, said, “Poor preparedness and lack of monitoring has turned a preventable problem into a natural calamity. People are dying of dengue. We have come to know about three dengue deaths over the last few days. Stagnant water, poor drainage, inadequate fogging machines and proper infrastructure at the Civil Hospital have been some major issues that the people of Ambala are facing.”

The Additional Senior Medical Officer, Ambala, Dr Ambala Sukhpreet Singh, said, “New cases are being reported daily, but the situation is under control and no confirmed case of dengue death has been reported in the district so far. About 40 teams of the department are in the field to contain the spread of the disease. Around 10,500 tests have been performed so far, of which 432 have been confirmed.”

