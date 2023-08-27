Dengue hits Yamunanagar dist

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 26

In Yamunanagar district, a total of 118 dengue cases were reported until August 26. The mosquito-borne viral has hit urban areas more intensely than rural areas in the district this year.

Out of 118 dengue cases, about 60 per cent cases (71 persons) have been reported from urban areas and over 40 per cent (47 persons) from rural areas. However, in 2022, a total of 932 dengue cases were reported in the district.

Of them, only 27 per cent cases (252 persons) were reported from urban areas and about 73 per cent (680 persons) from rural areas.

A large-scale use of artificial containers, water coolers and abandoned plots in residential areas are a few of the key reasons behind the spread of dengue in urban areas.

As per experts, the dengue outbreak is also a result of inadequate control measures taken by the local administration and the excess amount of rainfall in the district.

“Dengue fever has spread more in urban areas this year. Sixty per cent of the total dengue-affected patients reside in urban areas,” said Dr Sushila Saini, Deputy Civil Surgeon (Malaria). She added that excess rainfall had created a favourable environment for the rise in dengue cases in the district.

“A number of steps are being taken by the Health Department, Municipal Corporation and the local administration to prevent spread of dengue,” said Dr Saini.

She added that separate dengue wards are functional in the district. Beds are reserved at Mukand Lal Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar; Civil Hospital, Jagadhri; ESI Hospital, Jagadhri; all community health centres and primary health centres.

Flu corners for the screening of suspected cases of dengue have been set up at all public health institutions, said Dr Saini.

“There are 455 fogging machines in the district and the fogging campaign is underway,” she added.

“The MC authorities and other departments concerned should take strict action against persons who abandon their plots without proper constructions,” said Anil Kaushik, a resident of Professor Colony.

He added that people should not be negligent while disposing of stagnant water from artificial containers and coolers in their houses.

Also, as many as 59 cases of chikungunya have been recorded in the district so far.

