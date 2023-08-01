 Dengue larvae found at 1,129 houses in Karnal dist, 725 persons get notices : The Tribune India

Dengue larvae found at 1,129 houses in Karnal dist, 725 persons get notices

The Health Department has stepped up larvae detection drive.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 31

With the cases of dengue on the rise, the Health Department has intensified larvae detection activities at potential breeding places. It has found larvae of Aedes mosquito, the mosquito that spreads dengue fever, at 1,129 houses till Monday evening in the district.

160 teams formed

As many as 160 teams, 10 in urban areas and 150 in rural areas, surveyed 1,30,971 houses and other places to check for the breeding of mosquitoes

As many as 160 teams, 10 in urban areas and 150 in rural areas, surveyed 1,30,971 houses and other places to check for the breeding of mosquitoes. Notices have been issued to 725 persons for the violation, said Dr Anu, Deputy Civil Surgeon.

As many as 13 cases of dengue fever have been reported so far this year in the district, while last year the district had witnessed 335 cases and in 2021 the number was 304, the data of the department said.

“We have increased the larvae activities across the district. Our team members visit houses, shops and other establishments to check the breeding of larvae. The team members get the larvae destroyed wherever they found,” she added.

Dr Vinod Kamal, Civil Surgeon, said they had issued directions to the private hospitals to report each and every dengue case to the Health Department. “We conduct elisa (diagnostic tests for dengue) free of cost at the Civil Hospital and people can avail the facility,” said D. Kamal.

He said people infected with the dengue virus may suffer from high fever, severe headache, joint pain, muscle and bone pain, rash and mild bleeding.

#dengue #Karnal

