Dengue on rise in Panipat, 31 cases so far

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, September 4

Dengue cases continue to rise in Panipat with the district reporting 31 cases to date.

“It is very tough to designate a high-risk area in the district as the dengue cases are being reported in a scattered manner from villages as well as from the outer colonies here,” said Dr Sunil Sanduja, Deputy Civil Surgeon.

Three cases have been reported from the Ashok Vihar Colony in the city this year, he said. Two cases were reported from Thermal Colony while Khukhrain village reported two cases as well. Only a single case was reported from Bapoli, which was a flood-affected area, the Deputy CMO added.

The same trend was witnessed in the last year as the dengue cases were coming from almost all colonies and villages, Dr Sunil Sanduja said.

As per the Health Department, as many as 469 dengue cases have been reported in 2017, 133 cases in 2018, only four cases reported in 2019, 272 cases reported in 2020 while two deaths and 287 positive cases reported in 2021 while a death and 296 dengue positive cases reported in 2022.

However, only 31 cases have been reported so far, but these cases may rise as it is the start of dengue season only, Dr Sanduja said.

As many as 155 teams — 43 teams in urban areas and 112 teams in rural areas — have been formed while 30 breed checkers are on job to check the breeding of Aedes mosquito.

The teams have visited 4,46,677 houses in the district and found larvae in 4,591 houses, he said. Notices have been served upon around 4,079 people in the district and also to the old bus stand authorities, Dr Sanduja said.

The district has been divided into 18 wards. As many as 68 beds have been set up in dengue isolation wards in 15 rural wards while 13 beds were set up three wards in the urban areas, he said.

A total of 2,726 samples have been checked of which 31 have been found to confirm cases of dengue, he said. “I have sought a detailed report from the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the Panchayati Raj Department about the fogging machines. The MC has 18 machines while 34 machines are in working condition with the Panchayati Raj Department,” Dr Sanduja asserted.

