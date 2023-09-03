Dengue on rise in Sonepat, 105 cases reported in district

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, September 2

Dengue cases have been on the rise in Sonepat district in the last few days. As many as 105 cases have been reported in the district so far. Ten of these patients were not residents of the district.

The dengue cases are increasing more rapidly in urban areas than in rural areas. “The rise is due to the carelessness of residents and lack of implementation of preventive measures suggested by the Health Department,” said Dr Anvita Kaushik, Nodal Officer for Dengue and Malaria.

“Thana Khurd village in Kharkhoda area has been placed in the high-risk category as 10 cases have been reported from the village, but no locality in the urban area has been identified as high-risk as cases are being reported from almost all colonies,” she added. Besides, Palra village, Sonepat Urban and Gohana Urban areas have been placed in the high-risk zone.

Dengue cases have been reported from several colonies, including Mayur Vihar, Jiwan Nagar, Indira Colony, Shyam Nagar, Sector 12, Sector 15 and Kurar. Two cases have also been reported from Ashoka University.

As per the available details, only nine cases were reported in 2016, 54 in 2017, 22 in 2018, 12 in 2019 and 15 in 2020. A major dengue outbreak was recorded in 2021, when over 1,013 cases were reported in the district while around 315 confirmed dengue cases were reported in 2022.

Dr Kaushik said that 161 teams had been deployed in the field to keep a check on the accumulation of water in coolers, flowerpots, tyres, utensils and other items in households and vacant plots in residential areas.

She said a total of 1,204 samples had been tested in the district and 105 of these were found to be dengue-positive till Saturday. Of these, 11 persons were from outside the district.

Dr Kaushik said officials had visited 5,43,568 houses and served notices on 631 owners of houses and business establishments.

“Special wards with five beds each have been set up in all eight community health centres while two special wards with 20 beds have been set up in General Hospital at Sonepat headquarters. A 25-bed special ward for dengue patients has been established in Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan,” added Dr Kaushik.

